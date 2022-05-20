Dark City Filmmaker Alex Proyas Is 'Returning To His Roots' With Sister Darkness

Alex Proyas has been MIA from the feature film scene since 2016's "Gods of Egypt," which fizzled at the box office despite its large scale and impressive cast, and that's not great. Proyas has turned in masterpieces and head-scratchers over the last 30 years, but one thing is always consistent with his work: he swings for the fences. That guy is not afraid to go big, go weird, and hope that the audience follows along.

All you have to do is look at his filmography and you'll see that thread time and again. Starting with "The Crow," his fantastic follow-up "Dark City," "I, Robot," and the absolutely bonkers Nicolas Cage film "Knowing," Proyas has always prioritized the odd and unusual in his movies. And that's not even counting his short films!

Well, now he's back at it with a new horror movie in the works called "Sister Darkness" which will be a 35 million dollar independent film made with Proyas' companies The Heretic Foundation and Mystery Clock Cinema, along with the production outfit 108 Media based out of the U.K.

The film is expected to be shot at Proyas's home base in Australia later this year and into early 2023, which would likely have it ready for screens by the end of 2023.