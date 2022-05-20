John Carpenter's The Thing Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary

The original box office disappointment of "The Thing" could be attributed to a number of factors, but the success the film saw on home video and television means that even some of the most die-hard fans of "The Thing" have never gotten the opportunity to see the film on the big screen. Since cultural reexamination of "The Thing," Carpenter's monumental monster-flick has been absorbing legions of new fans year after year. The nihilistic approach to survival may have been a bit too much for 1982 audiences to handle, but I can't think of a better way to process the continued threat of a pandemic taking over the world than to watch a group of scientists have to determine which of their crew are human, and which have already become infected.

Trying to determine the best John Carpenter movie is an impossible task, but for many, "The Thing" is his magnum opus. Given the stunning restoration the film was given last year, the Fathom Events screenings will likely present the film in the film's highest quality. In addition to the film, the event will include the 1998 documentary "The Thing: Terror Takes Shape," about the making of "The Thing."