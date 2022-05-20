John Carpenter's The Thing Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary
1982 was an incredible year for genre films with "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Poltergeist," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Beastmaster," and "Creepshow" all terrorizing the theaters. The same year, John Carpenter finally got his chance to remake "The Thing from Another World," and delivered the science-fiction horror masterpiece, "The Thing." The film was not well received upon release and barely made back its budget at the box office, but has since developed a rabid fanbase and has been reappraised as one of the greatest genre films in history. Now, in honor of the film's 40th anniversary, Fathom Events is bringing "The Thing" back in theaters for a special two-day only run on June 19, 2022 and June 22, 2022. News first broke with an announcement from John Carpenter himself, and tickets are already available.
The Thing is 40 years old! Get your tickets to see it, IN THEATERS, for two days only, on June 19 and 22 at https://t.co/PC3e0uGcrT pic.twitter.com/fGr1j32FLn
— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) May 20, 2022
"I loved making this movie, and I'm so excited that people can celebrate it and see it in theaters 40 years later," Carpenter said in his video. "The Thing" centers on the all-male research team at Outpost 31 in Antarctica who cross paths with a shape-shifting alien that consumes its prey before taking on an exact imitative form. If the alien is seen mid-transformation or trying to escape its current stasis, it appears in increasingly grotesque and horrific forms, as showcased by the absolute masterwork of practical effects from Rob Bottin. The film stars Kurt Russell, Keith David, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Ricard Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur, Donald Moffatt, Joel Polis, Thomas G. Waites, and the voice of Adrienne Barbeau.
Big scares on the big screen
The original box office disappointment of "The Thing" could be attributed to a number of factors, but the success the film saw on home video and television means that even some of the most die-hard fans of "The Thing" have never gotten the opportunity to see the film on the big screen. Since cultural reexamination of "The Thing," Carpenter's monumental monster-flick has been absorbing legions of new fans year after year. The nihilistic approach to survival may have been a bit too much for 1982 audiences to handle, but I can't think of a better way to process the continued threat of a pandemic taking over the world than to watch a group of scientists have to determine which of their crew are human, and which have already become infected.
Trying to determine the best John Carpenter movie is an impossible task, but for many, "The Thing" is his magnum opus. Given the stunning restoration the film was given last year, the Fathom Events screenings will likely present the film in the film's highest quality. In addition to the film, the event will include the 1998 documentary "The Thing: Terror Takes Shape," about the making of "The Thing."