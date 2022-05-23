The Morning Watch: Comedians Remember George Carlin, New Chip 'N Dale Theme Song & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, leading up to the release of the new HBO documentary "George Carlin's American Dream," watch a stream of tributes to the comedian from some famous and funny admirers. Plus, we have a new lyric music video for the Post Malone's new theme song for "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." And finally, Mike Myers breaks down his most famous roles from Wayne Campbell to the many characters of "The Pentaverate."