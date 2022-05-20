Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Trailer: Welcome To Capitalism

"Welcome to capitalism," one of the team members says in voiceover after The Professor explains that the announcement from North Korea only led to the rich getting richer. "It's time for us, left with nothing, to claim our benefits," the team's leader declares. A pounding score makes the trailer's quick clips — which show a plot that mostly seems to follow the main beats of "Money Heist" — all the more propulsive. Honestly, this show looks fantastic so far, like a distinctive and stylish spin on a familiar story.

The cast of "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" is also stellar. In addition to Ji-tae, the ensemble main cast also includes Park Hae-soo, who plays one of the resilient finalists in "Squid Game," Jun Jong-seo, who took on a lead role in 2018's masterfully enigmatic film "Burning," Park Myung-hoon, who played bunker-bound Geun-sae in "Parasite," and Kim Yun-Jin, best known in America as fan favorite Sun on "Lost."

Kim Hong-sun, who has directed shows like "Black" and "The Guest," is directing the 12-part adaptation. So far, "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" looks sleek and visually epic, basically the opposite of that incredibly clunky title. Alex Pina, who created the original "Money Heist," lauded the adaptation's potential for originality to Variety when it was announced, saying:

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people...The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about."

"Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" hits Netflix June 24, 2022.