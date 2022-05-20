Ava DuVernay Has A Romantic Drama Series On The Way Starring Lauren Ridloff And Joshua Jackson

If you're still devastated regarding the cancellation announcement of Ava DuVernay's animated "Wings of Fire" over at Netflix, hopefully the good news from Starz will help lift your spirits. As was first announced today, DuVernay is currently developing a romantic drama series for the premium cable network, with Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson starring. The untitled project was given a three-season script-to-series commitment, so it's clear that Starz thinks they've got a hit on their hands. If the development is greenlit, the new series would exist in three six-episode seasons.

The two leads are reuniting following their Broadway revival production of Mark Medoff's "Children of a Lesser God," which nabbed Ridloff a Tony nomination. The duo are said to play polar opposites on the series, described as being "one ambitious, one restless; one ready to commit, one commitment-phobic; one Black, one white; one deaf, one hearing — who are romantically drawn to one another in spite of all social assumptions and personal expectations."

Kat Candler of "Queen Sugar" fame is set to write the first episode, as well as showrun and executive produce. DuVernay, Ridloff, Jackson, and Array Filmworks president Paul Garnes will also serve as executive producers.

"On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I'm thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh and Kat," said DuVernay in a statement. "Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we're revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved."