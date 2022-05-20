Rory Kinnear On Playing All The Men Of Alex Garland's Men [Interview]

So did you, in your head, build a backstory for this village, for these events, for these different characters? Or did you prefer to leave it ambiguous even to yourself?

No, I had to have all the answers ... But that's the same in every job, and in some ways, it wasn't different from any other job other than you were doing 10 jobs at the same time. And so yeah, I created biographies for each one. And there was some, obviously, interconnectedness with these characters because they didn't know each other. But by and large, they all led fairly distinct and different lives, apart from the two sort of farm hands that you see in the pub, again, who don't speak. But they, in my mind at least, were brothers. So yeah, no, I couldn't let them be representative. I had to know who they were.

What's interesting to me is that, in the credits for this film, you're only credited as Geoffrey, whereas all the other characters don't get names or identities but obviously play very significant parts. This might sound kind of a silly question, but did you create identities and names for all these other characters as well?

Oh yeah. Yeah. No, they've all got names, but I guess none of them are referred to by their names. So that's why you wouldn't know who anybody was talking about if you put up the name of The Vicar because he's not referred to as such. But yeah, no, they all had names, and I knew what their parents did and all that stuff. So yeah, it was funny. And obviously, that last sequence suggests that they are all multiple versions of the same thing or the same element, primal element. So I kind of respected that decision to just credit me with the one role.

Alex Garland spoke about how he left some room in the film for actor input. Did you take part in building this world and these characters that you played?

Yeah, hugely. And yeah, basically, once I'd sort of signed onto it, I wrote these biographies for each one of the characters and sent them off to the head of hair and makeup, and the head of costume, and Alex, as well. And that sort of set the template for how we were going to approach each one so that they weren't necessarily working in the dark for themselves, coming up with ideas that I didn't feel necessarily coincided with how I saw him. And I didn't write, "This character looks like this" or "wears this." I wasn't trying to sort of step on what necessarily they knew better about. But it was, "This is who this person is, this is where they grew up, this is the kind of music they like," that kind of thing, so that we sort of had an understanding of who these people were. And then they could themselves sort of approach how they like to approach their work.

So we then had this two-week rehearsal period, which was basically just me, Jessie, and Alex sitting in a sitting room. It was actually at Alex's dad's house, which is very close to the location, sitting in a room, just talking about the themes, talking about our experiences, talking about our responses to the themes. And then sort of gently going through scenes, seeing what we felt on a dialogue level, what sat better with us. How we felt the characters might actually talk, now that we knew them a bit better. And then yeah, some scenes changed hugely and very significantly. But it led to the fact that when we started filming, there was already a really sort of advanced working relationship between the three of us, that we all trusted each other's response and we all enjoyed being provoked and pushed and asking questions in a really sort of constructive and creative way.