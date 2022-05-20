The Morning Watch: Moon Knight At The Museum, The Music Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the fine folks at Nerdist remixed "Night at the Museum" and "Moon Knight" to give us "Moon Knight at the Museum." Plus, composers Jeff Russo and Nami Malumad share the stories behind how they composed the theme and score for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." And finally, a professor of classics reviews Greek and Roman mythology scenes from movies, including "300," "Black Panther," "Wonder Woman," "Hercules," and more.