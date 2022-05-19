Squid Game Creator Developing Satire About Popularity Of Squid Game, Because Why Not

Despite the fact that everyone and their mom has been pestering "Squid Game" writer, director, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk about getting a second season of the hit show on screen as soon as humanly possible, Hwang can't help but make alternate plans. But if it makes you feel any better, this one is related to "Squid Game," in a meta-fiction sort of way. Per Deadline, this latest upcoming project is a satire about the creation of, you guessed it, his explosively popular Netflix series, "Squid Game."

Welcome to the meta-verse, folks. While it's still in the early stages of development, the series is currently titled, "The Best Show on the Planet."

They say "write what you know," and Hwang Dong-hyuk is clearly taking that lesson to heart. Hopefully, that wasn't literally the case for "Squid Game," lest we have to track down the hundreds of people murdered for being bad at Red Light, Green Light, but with this new show, the writer is clearly drawing on personal experience. "Squid Game" became a global hit overnight, breaking Netflix records so quickly that it knocked "Bridgerton" off its period-romance throne and became the streamer's biggest series last year. Hwang didn't share many details about the project, except that it would reflect on this overnight success, "based on his personal experience of being thrust into the limelight."

Just in case the horrors of a dystopian game show weren't enough to scar everyone for life, now they'll have to stare down the satirical repercussions of their binging habits!