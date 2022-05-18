Squid Game Season 2 Likely Won't Release Until End Of 2023 Or 2024

In case you've been patiently waiting for season 2 of "Squid Game," you might have to wait a little longer. Hwang Song-hyuk, creator of the globally-acclaimed hit Netflix series told Vanity Fair that the next installment of "Squid Game" would most likely be slated for release by the end of 2023 or early 2024 (via Variety). Seems like the games will have to wait, at least for some time.

The VF report also revealed that Hwang has a compact idea that he intends to turn into a script for season 2 of the show, which means that the series creator does not have much to say about the next season at the moment. However, Hwang teased the following:

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again. I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

Although Hwang's statement is pretty vague, "Squid Game" delves into the questions of loyalty in the face of ruthless capitalism and a broken economic structure, which often forces one to turn on those they deem as loved ones. Solidarity is rare in the world of "Squid Game," and season 2 might end up painting a more dire picture of this aspect of human existence.