Amy Adams Will Turn Into A Dog In The Very Literally Titled Nightbitch

There is no dearth of literal movie titles — consider "Snakes on a Plane" or the grindhouse flick "Hobo with a Shotgun" — but now, brace yourselves for ..."Nightbitch."

Described as a darkly comic neo-horror, "Nightbitch," with Amy Adams as the lead, will follow a woman raising a toddler in the suburbs, spending most of her time staying at home and taking care of the child. However, something deeply primordial is awakened by virtue of her motherhood, and several incidents lead to her transforming into a dog, er, in the night.

I have been more than happy to see Adams communicate with extraterrestrials ("Arrival") and even play a nosy woman who spies on her neighbors ("The Woman in the Window") but her transforming into a literal canine in the night sure is a bizarre horror movie premise, even for me.

Searchlight Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights for "Nightbitch" in a $25 million deal, and Marielle Heller ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") will be helming the film (via Deadline).