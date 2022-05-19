Marvel Reveals First Look At New Mandalorian Comic Book Series

"Star Wars" fans who particularly enjoyed "The Mandalorian" season 1 are in luck as the show is being turned into a comic by the folks at Marvel. That's right, Mando and Baby Yoda are going to relive their initial adventures in a new way as Marvel Comics is publishing an eight-issue series beginning in July that will recount the whole season, episode by episode.

As reported by StarWars.com, "The Mandalorian" #1 comes to us from writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty. The first issue will be released with a ton of different variant covers, with the main cover (which we've included below) cooked up by Adi Granov. At the very least, this might be a good way for fans to kill some time before "The Mandalorian" season 3 arrives. Barnes had this to say about it in a statement:

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about. I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama...it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

Jeanty had this to add: