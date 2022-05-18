The Good Neighbor Trailer: An American Remake That Lays The Menace On Thick

Luke Kleintank and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers play a pair of friends who cap off a triumphant night on the town by running over and killing a young woman on a bicycle. Kleintank, who was behind the wheel, feels properly overwhelmed with grief, and, even though he was under the influence of alcohol and pot, wants to call the police. Rhys-Meyers wants nothing to do with the authorities and strong-arms Kleintack into fleeing the scene. When Kleintank improbably falls in love with the victim's sister (Eloise Smyth), his crushing sense of guilt pushes him to the brink of confession. This forces the increasingly unstable Rhys-Meyers to take murderous measures in order to keep their deadly secret permanently suppressed.

It all appears highly convoluted, but convolution can be loads of fun (see the soon-to-hit-Blu-ray "Wild Things"). Both leads are in their respective wheelhouses. Kleintank, who left an indelible impression as the conflicted SS mole Joe Blake in "The Man in the High Castle," looks compelling as an anguished young man who can't live with the stain of his actions, while Rhys-Myers, a veteran portrayer of sinister sorts in films as varied as "Ride with the Devil" and "Match Point," lays the menace on extra thick.