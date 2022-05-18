Catherine Called Birdy Trailer: Bella Ramsey Defies Medieval Conventions

I am a sucker for a story about a clever and innovative young woman in a time when young women were supposed to be quiet and submissive. I firmly reject the idea of time travel, as I love flushing toilets and equal rights (such as they are), but even as a little girl, I loved thinking about whether or not I'd be one of those young women who would reject the rules as much as she could and try to live an extraordinary life. It's why I like films like "Enola Holmes," and characters like Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones." Even many of my favorite fantasy novels — like the "Dragonsong" trilogy by Anne McCaffrey — feature young women rebelling against what they're supposed to do. It's why I'm excited for the upcoming "Catherine, Called Birdy" film, directed by Lena Dunham.

The trailer is out today, and it does seem to have more of an "Enola Holmes" feel than the 1994 novel by Karen Cushman did, though the book is really good as well. (Terrifying to think of living in that time, considering what she had to go through, but then, it's pretty terrifying for women right now as well.) It's the story of a young woman in 1290 CE named Catherine — called Birdy because of her pet birds — who is trying to navigate the plans her family has for her future. It also stars Bella Ramsey, who ensured my lasting devotion to her work with her performance as Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones." If anyone was born to play this role (and someone put this lady in a superhero film ASAP), it's Ramsey. It also stars Billie Piper and Andrew Scott as her parents.