Daily Podcast: Stan Lee's Postmortem Marvel Return, Lessons Learned From Solo: A Star Wars Story & She-Hulk Trailer

On the May 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by news writer Ryan Scott here to talk about the latest film and TV news, Stan Lee's postmortem Marvel return, lessons learned from Solo, She-Hulk trailer, and the future of Star Wars.

Opening Banter: Ryan did great on the podcast yesterday.

In The News:

Ryan: Marvel Makes Licensing Deal to Use Stan Lee's Likeness, Which Seems Kind of Gross

Peter: The controversy over Kathleen Kennedy's Solo comment From Vanity Fair: The 2018 movie Solo explored Han Solo's younger years, with Alden Ehrenreich taking on the role of the smuggler originated by Harrison Ford. The film has its admirers, but it made less at the box office than any other live-action Star Wars movie. Solo's swagger may be too singular for another actor to replicate. "There should be moments along the way when you learn things," says Kennedy. "Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can't do that."

Reaction: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer: Jennifer Walters Enters The MCU

