Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer: Old Favorites Return In A Fancy New Sequel

The trailer very much plays like a lowest-common-denominator ad, in that it very much appears to be gunning for the average moviegoer who may not be aware that this movie is even happening just yet. Fans of "Downton Abbey" almost certainly know the movie is coming (though this trailer hammers away at the point that it's in theaters, not streaming), but those who don't live their lives online may not. This trailer appears to be squarely aimed at them. Beyond that, it really is playing with the idea that this is the beginning of something new, while not-so-subtly playing with nostalgic feelings viewers may have for these characters. "There may be new faces coming in, but the public won't want to say goodbye to all their old favorites," it's said at one point.

One thing is for certain: This is the absolute definition of a stacked cast. The ensemble includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton. That's one heck of a collection of fine actors, if nothing else.