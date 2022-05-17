A24 Film Wizards! Will Star Pete Davidson

But the most intriguing part of "Wizards!" apart from seeing Davidson potentially dressed up in a cape again, is the casting of Franz Rogowski, the frequent collaborator and muse of German director Christian Petzold, filmmaker behind films like "Transit" and "Undine." Rogowski is an incredibly emotive, intuitive actor, and seeing him in what could potentially be his crossover role — at least for U.S. audiences unfamiliar with his German work — is exciting. Plus, the idea of him starring with Davidson, who has the complete opposite persona as him, is extremely funny.

"Wizards!" will be the fourth time A24 and Plan B Entertainment have teamed up. Their previous film collaborations are "Moonlight," "Minari," and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." Plan B has also worked with Michôd before with "War Machine," and "The King." Producing are Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Liz Watts through See Saw Films. A24 will release "Wizards!" globally.

This magical wizardry will be filmed in Queensland through the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program as well as the Queensland Government via Screen Queenland's Production Attraction Strategy.

Perhaps there are no real wizards here. They should probably hire one to help keep Davidson awake, as he has a whole lot of projects happening. "Good Mourning" is completed, but he's got "Meet Cute" in post-production and "The Home," which is filming now. Yesterday it was announced that Edie Falco signed on to play his mom in the semi-autobiographical comedy series "Bupkis" for Peacock. He's apparently still on "Saturday Night Live," though he hasn't been seen very much lately. Someone get this man a time turner!