A24 Film Wizards! Will Star Pete Davidson
The idea of Pete Davidson in a film called "Wizards!" with an exclamation point is intriguing, because all I can see in my head is him in his Count Chocula costume from "Saturday Night Live." I know vampires and wizards are not the same thing, but my brain does what it does. A24 (coming off the heels of the wildly successful "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has a new film with Plan B titled "Wizards!," and Davidson is set to star alongside Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott, and Sean Harris.
The film comes to us from the writer/director of "Animal Kingdom," "The Rover," "War Machine," and "The King," David Michôd. He wrote and will direct "Wizards!" from a story by himself and Joel Edgerton.
If you're wondering what this is all about, well, I am as well. Even after reading the logline. Here it is for you:
Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski play two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.
You're a wizard, Pete
But the most intriguing part of "Wizards!" apart from seeing Davidson potentially dressed up in a cape again, is the casting of Franz Rogowski, the frequent collaborator and muse of German director Christian Petzold, filmmaker behind films like "Transit" and "Undine." Rogowski is an incredibly emotive, intuitive actor, and seeing him in what could potentially be his crossover role — at least for U.S. audiences unfamiliar with his German work — is exciting. Plus, the idea of him starring with Davidson, who has the complete opposite persona as him, is extremely funny.
"Wizards!" will be the fourth time A24 and Plan B Entertainment have teamed up. Their previous film collaborations are "Moonlight," "Minari," and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." Plan B has also worked with Michôd before with "War Machine," and "The King." Producing are Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Liz Watts through See Saw Films. A24 will release "Wizards!" globally.
This magical wizardry will be filmed in Queensland through the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program as well as the Queensland Government via Screen Queenland's Production Attraction Strategy.
Perhaps there are no real wizards here. They should probably hire one to help keep Davidson awake, as he has a whole lot of projects happening. "Good Mourning" is completed, but he's got "Meet Cute" in post-production and "The Home," which is filming now. Yesterday it was announced that Edie Falco signed on to play his mom in the semi-autobiographical comedy series "Bupkis" for Peacock. He's apparently still on "Saturday Night Live," though he hasn't been seen very much lately. Someone get this man a time turner!