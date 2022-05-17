Disney+ Unveils New Details About Its Ad-Supported Plan

New details have emerged regarding the ad-supported version of Disney+ that is set to arrive later this year in the U.S., as well as in international markets next year. Yes, this will be a cheaper option — but at what cost? How much time will viewers have to spend watching commercials? And what kinds of ads are people going to see? It sounds like Disney is being careful in approaching all of this and, in short, it doesn't appear as though viewers will be swamped with ads.

According to Variety, the Disney+ ad-supported tier will come with an average of about four minutes of ads per viewing hour, or less. This would put it at less commercial time per hour than Peacock (five minutes or less per hour), and in the same ballpark as HBO Max. The difference here, though, is that Disney+ is going to be selective about the types of ads it allows, with alcohol and political ads off the table entirely. What's more, they will not be accepting any ads from rival media companies as they apparently have no interest in helping the competition in any way. Given that they are nearing 140 million subscribers while Netflix is falling from grace, that makes sense.

The other huge thing is that if a Disney+ account associated with a child is being used, no ads will play at all. This is key as this streaming service, in particular, is home to a lot of kid-friendly content and that could help put the minds of parents at ease. And if they can save a few bucks along the way, even better.