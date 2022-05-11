Disney+ Adds Nearly 8 Million Subscribers In Overall Great Quarter, Sorry Netflix

Disney is currently riding high in the streaming world as the company recently reported its quarterly earnings, and the numbers were pretty much all great — particularly as it relates to streaming endeavors, with Disney+ adding nearly 8 million subscribers in the past quarter. This is in stark contrast to what is going on at Netflix right now; the landscape is changing and it's changing fast.

As reported by Variety, Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. That puts the total number of subscribers for the streaming service at 137.7 million, which is remarkable considering that the service launched in November 2019. That represents a 33% increase in subscribers when compared to this point last year. That is, to say the very least of it, impressive.

Meanwhile, Netflix is falling from grace in a hurry as the king of the streaming world reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in its recent quarterly earnings report, while warning that they expect to lose a further 2 million next quarter. That sent its stock price plummeting and the fallout has been ugly. Layoffs have been rampant, projects have been canceled, and the company's future seems to be in limbo. How does a media giant recover when 60% of its value has been lost in a matter of months? There are no easy answers.