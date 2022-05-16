Jerry & Marge Go Large Trailer: A Hilariously Legal Look At Gaming The Lottery

Many people dream of winning the lottery, but few have ever managed to score big and change their lives forever. In the newest Paramount+ film, Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening are going to tell the story of a couple who did exactly that. "Jerry and Marge Go Large" is a comedic look at the real-life lottery winnings of Jerry and Marge Selbee, a couple who discovered and took advantage of a mathematical loophole in the lottery that allowed them and they're small town to completely pull one over on the Winfall lottery game, and use the funds to help revitalize their small Michigan town. From filmmaker David Frankel ("The Devil Wears Prada," "Inventing Anna,") "Jerry and Marge Go Large" also features comedic greats like Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, and Uly Schlesinger alongside Cranston and Bening.

Cranston fans used to seeing him as Walter White are going to have to get used to an entirely different man beneath the sensible button-up shirts and glasses, as his retiree character Jerry is looking to make some quick cash to help pad out he and his wife's retirement fund, rather than, you know, accidentally starting a drug empire. A lifelong math genius, Jerry discovers a loophole in the Massachusetts lottery system, one ripe for exploitation for the wise — and one hell of a middle finger to the legitimately rigged system stealing money from hopeful players and perpetuating a manipulative sense of hope. Jerry doesn't keep his scheme to himself, instead gathering together his entire community as a means to give financial mutual aid, certainly a better use of winnings than buying a gold hot tub.