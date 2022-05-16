The Book Of Solutions: Michel Gondry Is Finally Making Another Movie

It's been an awfully long time since Academy Award-winning writer/director Michel Gondry ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind") made a full-length film. The last ones were "Green Hornet" in 2011, "Mood Indigo" in 2013, "Microbe & Gasoline" in 2015, and a lot of shorts and music videos since then, as well as the TV series "Kidding." Our long, dry spell is at an end though, according to Deadline. Gondry is reportedly working on a new film called "The Book of Solutions" ("Le Livre Des Solutions"), and he will be taking it to Cannes to sell with French company Kinology.

Pierre Niney ("Frantz") will star in the upcoming film, which is called "buzzy" (though I'd be abuzz about anything that Gondry does) and will be in French. The film is a comedy, and though there isn't an official synopsis at this time, the site is claiming that "it will be about a filmmaker trying to overcome creative demons."

The cast will also include Blanche Gardin, Camille Rutherford, Frankie Wallach, and Vincent Elbaz. Producing "The Book of Solutions" is Georges Bermann.