Moon Knight Composer Hesham Nazih On Scoring The Show's Most Beautiful Moments [Interview]

Is "New Skillsets" for the big finale the biggest track you created for the score?

Yeah, that must be. I had so many much longer tracks because this show had music wall-to-wall throughout the episodes. There were too few musical pauses and occasional little drops where I had to compose. But no, there were so many longer cues in the episodes, so this one was edited to be a little shorter than the way it was in the episodes ... It was really fun that I started the cue with a chase, or one of the action scenes, and where it goes down to a romance, and then it navigates to anticipation and a bit of spookiness, and then it drops again to action. It was a rollercoaster of musical cues.

You have the sound of triumph, too, when Layla becomes a superhero.

You know, I've been building up for this moment from the first episode. Whenever you saw Layla, I play bits of that music. Each and every time you see her, in any given moment, in any given situation, I played it. No matter what, no matter what was going to happen, I was playing for this [end moment].

There is something I need to say about this. The female figure in the deity, in the ancient Egyptian beliefs, is so important. You might be familiar with Isis, which is a great goddess. Yes, you may call her a goddess. She's a great, great female figure. I was waiting for the moment when Layla was revealed as a new Egyptian superhero. So yeah, I've gone with the theme in full.

How did you want to end your theme for "Moon Knight?"

Well, in the final episode, there was the "Moon Knight" theme in confrontation. Throughout the episodes, the "Moon Knight" theme was representing, of course, Moon Knight, Khonshu, and Marc because this theme, to me, encompasses and embodies these three things — this triangle, these three characters. The fact that the theme is not [typically] heroic, and it's not [typically] triumphant, [is] because of what Moon Knight is made of: his background, the background of Marc, and the nature of the relationship between Marc and Khonshu and all of that. It has a sense of darkness to it, anger, vengeance and all of that. It's a complex relationship. He's a complex character, Moon Knight.

There's a theme, all of that musical motif, for Arthur Harrow. So yeah, at the finale, there was Khonshu, Moon Knight in one theme, and Arthur Harrow coming in another musical theme, I may call it. So at the finale, everything was concluded. That's the theme for our superhero and that's the theme for the villains and this is the theme for the new hero, the Scarlet Scarab.

The "Moon Knight Theme" was complicated, right? It went through a few different iterations, correct?

This is the first idea I had. This is the first one I wrote. When I started writing, I wrote the one in the show. I strayed for three weeks maybe, four weeks, trying to make different ones — make it different, change it, alter it maybe. None of that worked. I always came back to it. My first one, she always won. It always won. It always prevailed.

After about a month working, trying to come up with different themes for Moon Knight, I got back to the first one I had in the first stage I played with my piano. This was the first idea I ever had for Moon Knight. I thought of playing it in so many different ways, but I've gone and I opted for the orchestral with the choral rendition of it because I thought that's the best way to present it. That's the best way to present Moon Knight and to present where he is coming from and what he is carrying upon his shoulder. So yeah, the first idea came to mind and that's the way I put it.