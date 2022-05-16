Jennifer Jason Leigh And Ariana DeBose Join Chris Pine's Directorial Debut, Poolman

DeBose's and Leigh's character details have not yet been revealed, but both are undoubtedly promising additions to the project. Pine, who has been appearing on screen for nearly two decades now and landed his breakout role in 2009's "Star Trek," so far seems to be pulling together an impressive first feature. The film's script was co-written by the actor-director, along with producer Ian Gotler, who co-starred in two Funny or Die shorts with Pine back in 2014.

Pine has also hired "Wonder Woman" cinematographer Matthew Jensen, while the DC franchise's director, Patty Jenkins, is on board to produce. "Django Unchained" producer Stacey Sher, who worked with Leigh on "The Hateful Eight," is also on board. All in all, this seems like a passion project with a lot of talent behind it, which is always exciting to see.

2022 marks a major year for Pine, who's set to star in another buzzy project from an actor-turned-director. Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" is slated for a September release, and Pine will be playing a voice of authority in a seemingly utopian community with sinister undertones. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles co-star in the 1950s-set project. Pine is also set to return to role that put him on the map, playing James T. Kirk in a surprise "Star Trek" sequel–set for a 2023 release (that the actor himself apparently didn't even know about). Pine will appear in "All the Old Knives," "Doula," and "The Contractor" this year.

"Poolman" hasn't found a distributor yet, but the AGC Studio-funded film is currently shopping the Cannes scene. "Poolman" does not have an announced release date.