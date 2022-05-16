The Man Who Fell To Earth Creators Alex Kurtzman And Jenny Lumet On Optimism And Episode 4 [Interview]

Episode 4 probably has the most shades of horror so far.

Kurtzman: Yeah, it does. The show does bounce around a lot. We tried to make the shift in tones within each episode unique. Episode 4 for sure goes closest to horror, between the bees and the opening dream sequence.

Lumet: I never thought of that until this moment, but it's weird, that beat about teeth and teeth flying ... it's funny, because Alex and I have written together for a long time and some of the stuff we write never makes it past our living rooms, but the beat of teeth falling out of the mouth, that's been a motif of ours. I've had that dream a lot.

What about the moment of penance?

Kurtzman: One of the things I think that we love so much about what streaming television affords you is that you can tell your storytelling at a much slower burn. I think we were excited about the idea of slowly turning a card over in each episode leading up to episode 4, which would make the audience wonder what happened to Justin — exactly what made her so afraid to access herself? So that moment of penance when Naomi finally tells that story in the last shot, as a director to be able to hold a frame for that long on somebody, because they're just so talented and not actually cut away to other things, she just killed it.

The show is very much about grief and loss. How did that become your vision for "The Man Who Fell to Earth?"

Lumet: That's so funny. So, every time I talk about this show over the course of years — because it's been years — I think, "Holy sh*t, we were writing about something else." We think we were writing about a thing, Alex and I, and I can say that we were writing about two different things entirely. I'm sure a lot of it had to do with the Covid of it all, that sense of isolation and missed time, besides, of course, lost friends and lost loved ones. There's a sense of something you will never ever get back.

I don't want this to get too sad and heavy, because I believe the show is optimistic. I believe that the show is hopeful, but there's an enormous amount of stuff that I think had gone on in my personal life that I simply hadn't processed because it was too overwhelming. You write sh*t and then people talk to you about it and you say, "Wait a minute, holy sh*t. I guess that was something that I was trying to wrangle."

I had lost a bunch of people, like four. It was before Covid. Looking back at it, they're all over this show in the best way. But Alex might say something completely different. Alex, would you care to say something completely different?

Kurtzman: I think it's interesting what Jenny's saying, because I do think that one of the things I've heard Jenny say many times is that grief is not linear. I think that's very true. It doesn't present itself as, like, "Okay, you'll feel it for this period of time, then it's over." It can come and go in waves and it can come back in moments you least expect it. Again, at the risk of having this show sound like it's just about grief and tragedy, which it really is not, I think we've all been faced with so much existential thought over the last couple years about our place in the world, our planet, our relationships to people, how long we have left, how long our children have left.

It's impossible not to take those things in and come to a sense of deep grief about it. That being said, I think one of the great privileges that we have as artists is that we get to process it through the work we do. We get to write about it, and we get to put characters in extraordinary situations that act as metaphors for what we feel. That's the gift of art, you know? Probably more acutely on this show than on anything we've done, we got to exercise that.

The line in episode 4 about how if you run from grief, it'll just get worse, I think that encapsulates some of those thoughts well.

Lumet: With Alex and I, we write stuff and I'm always fascinated if a character goes left or a character goes right. In any given moment in any script, there is an infinite number of possibilities and choices that the character's not doing. "All right, this guy's going right in this moment. There are so many other things that he could be doing, and he's not." That fascinates me.

At any given moment in this show, people could stop. Faraday could stop. What he's going through is so f***ing hard. Justin could stop. Molly (Annelle Olaleye) could say, "I won't do this anymore." Any of the characters could stop. And yet, they don't. Either they've been running from something for long enough and now they have to run towards it because it's biting them in the ass.

When you run from it, it does get worse. I don't know if "caveat" is the right word, but I think that sometimes we have to be a little bit patient with ourselves. When we're ready to deal with stuff, we're ready to deal with them. That said, with something like, "Oh wait, the planet's in really big trouble," we don't necessarily think we have the luxury of, "Well, I'll get to it when I feel like it."