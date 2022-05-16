Universal Casts Mookie Cook As Young LeBron James In Shooting Stars

High school basketball star Mookie Cook will play the young Lebron James in "Shooting Stars," the upcoming Peacock film adaptation of the 2009 memoir by James and "Friday Night Lights" author Buzz Bissinger. Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" fame will co-star.

"Shooting Stars" recently commenced production in Akron, Ohio, where current Los Angeles Laker James grew up before he went on to play first for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. The book details his high school years and relationships with friends and teammates as they competed in national championships. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McLaughlin — who also co-starred in Netflix's "Concrete Cowboy" with Idris Elba and is known for his pioneering work as Young Simba on Broadway in "The Lion King" — will take on the role of "Dru Joyce III, [James'] best friend and the son of the boys' coach."

Wood Harris, who also played Coach C opposite James in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," will play the father and coach. As for Cook, he's presently attending AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona. He will graduate in 2023, and in the ESPN 100 recruiting index for that year, he currently ranks #8 overall and is the #2 small forward in the nation. Last month, he committed to joining the Oregon Ducks basketball team at the University of Oregon.