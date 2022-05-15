The Staircase Documentary Filmmakers Feel 'Betrayed' By Inaccuracies In HBO Max Series

The makers of the original 2004 docuseries "The Staircase" — the basis for the current dramatized HBO Max miniseries starring Colin Firth and Toni Colette — are alleging that the miniseries undermines the credibility of their work. "The Staircase" won a Peabody Award in 2005, and reviews for the new miniseries, created by Antonio Campos, have been positive. Both the original docuseries and the miniseries currently hold a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, the director of the docuseries, and Sophie Brunet, one of the editors who worked on it, maintain that Campos abused their trust and presents inaccurate depictions in his series.

In "The Staircase" miniseries, Firth stars as Michael Peterson, the real-life crime novelist accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson, played by Colette. De Lestrade and Brunet are both characters, as well, with Vincent Vermignon and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche ("The English Patient") playing them, respectively. According to Vanity Fair, de Lestrade granted Campos access to his archives and brought him along for a few days while he and his crew were filming additional episodes for "The Staircase" docuseries in 2011. He received a nominal executive producer credit on the miniseries, but takes issue with its depictions. As he told the magazine:

"We gave [Campos] all the access he wanted, and I really trusted the man. So that's why today I'm very uncomfortable, because I feel that I've been betrayed in a way. ... Because I trust Antonio, I didn't ask him to read the script. I was respecting his liberty as an author, as a creator, as a filmmaker. And I never asked to watch the episodes before they were shown because I was quite confident."

IMDb lists Brunet as an editor on two episodes of the original docuseries, crediting Scott Stevenson as editor on another five, though Brunet would come back and edit new episodes of "The Staircase" in the 2010s.