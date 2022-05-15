Only Murders In The Building Reunion As Steve Martin Invents The Whoopie Cushion On SNL

As if hosting "SNL" for the first time wasn't nerve-wracking enough, Gomez was tasked with hosting "American Inventors" as well. Playing the part of host Taylor Gosh, she tells the tale of one of the most prolific inventors in history. Luckily, she had the help of legendary comedian and former "SNL" cast member Martin, who appeared as a surprise to the audience during the award-winning actress and singer's hosting debut in a pre-taped skit. Together, they told the story of Gizmo and the muse behind his greatest gadgets: Dina Beans.

We learn that the inspiration for Gizmo's gizmos came from the life of Beans (played by Aidy Bryant) and the crazy things that happened to her. The whoopee cushion was born when the inventor notice her frequent farts whenever she sat down. The various shockers from the stick of gum to the pen to the classic hand buzzer came to be after the many times that Beans was struck by lightning while shaking someone's hand. And the snakes popping out of a peanuts can were the result of a snake attack due to a factory mishap.

You know what? None of that sounds particularly funny when you lay it out like that. Despite sounding like a series of unfortunate events, the goofy and fairly wholesome (by "SNL" standards) bit that stemmed from a good, old-fashioned fart joke is a fun time. And by the end, we learn that Dina Beans and Archie Gizmo fell in love and stayed happily married for many years. Who doesn't love a happily ever after, right?

For more shenanigans featuring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin (along with their co-star and comedy legend Martin Short), you can catch the second season of "Only Murders in the Building" when it premieres on Hulu on June 28, 2022.