Blumhouse Reveals First Look At Kevin Bacon Conversion Therapy Horror Movie They/Them For Peacock

John Logan, the creator of "Penny Dreadful" and three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter of "Gladiator," "The Aviator," and "Hugo," along with the James Bond films "Skyfall" and "Spectre," is making his directorial debut with the new Peacock original horror movie, "They/Them" (pronounced "They-slash-Them.") The press release for "They/Them," which stars Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep"), and Carrie Preston ("The Good Wife"), bills it as "a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp."

We first heard about "They/Them" last year, when the project was going by the alternate title of "Whistler Camp." Now, the film's production company, Blumhouse, and Peacock, which will act as its streaming distributor, have announced more details, including cast and character descriptions and a release date.

Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar, the latter of whom worked with Logan on "Penny Dreadful," are producing "They/Them." Logan and Bacon also serve as executive producers with Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young, and Jon Romano. In a statement, Logan highlighted the personal nature of the film to him, saying: