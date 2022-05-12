Dan Stevens Joins Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs Kong 2

The lion of love must have broken out of his cage because Dan Stevens was just announced as having joined the cast of "Godzilla vs. Kong 2," reuniting him with Adam Wingard who directed Stevens in the action-thriller "The Guest." Stevens' announcement is the first major casting news from "Godzilla vs. Kong 2," the highly-anticipated sequel to Wingard's 2021 ultimate kaiju battle flick and the next addition to Legendary's Monsterverse film franchise. Principal photography is due to start in Australia later this summer. No plot details have been made available, but when it's a movie called "Godzilla vs. Kong 2," it's safe to assume the film will be about Godzilla and Kong fighting one another or hopefully maintaining the truce they established in the previous film after taking down their mutual enemy of Mechagodzilla.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" was the second film during the pandemic to break $100 million, so there's a good chance Wingard was able to grease some wheels and get Stevens on the call sheet. Many may know Stevens from his roles in "Downton Abbey," "Legion," and the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film, but fans of Wingard's work know him best as the illustriously dangerous David in "The Guest." The film has generated a cult following since its release in 2014, with an April Fool's Day sequel soundtrack being met with such fervor that it may actually lead to a bonafide sequel film.

For the love of synthwave, bisexual lighting, and uncontrollable abs ... GIVE US "THE GUEST 2," WINGARD!!!