Superhero Bits: Marvel Has Plans For Namor, Naomi Has Been Canceled After 1 Season & More

"Moon Knight" may have introduced a third personality in the form of Jake Lockley towards the end of the series, but Oscar Isaac's other alter ego didn't have a suit. At least not yet. In a recent interview with The Direct, the show's costume designer Meghan Kasperlik explained that they didn't get far enough to give Jake his own suit:

"No, there wasn't another [suit] for Jake. That was kept pretty hush-hush, Jake coming in at the end, so nobody had [that] little spoiler. But when he came everyone was really excited."

Both Marc Spector's main Moon Knight and Steven Grant's Mr. Knight had unique suits, so it stands to reason that Jake would as well. If (and at this point it's a relatively big if) a second season happens, we would likely get to see Jake suit up.