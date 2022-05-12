Superhero Bits: Marvel Has Plans For Namor, Naomi Has Been Canceled After 1 Season & More
Tune into the Young Justice: Phantoms watch party tonight
Join the action TOMORROW and watch #YoungJustice: Phantoms episodes 21 and 22 with creators @BrandonVietti and @Greg_Weisman! Login to @hbomax, press play at 6pm PT, and follow the fun with #YJParty.
"Young Justice: Phantoms" is back for the final arc of its season tonight and DC is celebrating by throwing a watch party with the creators behind the show. As indicated in the above social media post, Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman will be watching two episodes along with fans tonight. Just press play at 6:00 P.M. PT/9:00 P.M. ET and you're good to go!
Infinity War Thor arrives in Marvel's Avengers
"Marvel's Avengers" may not have been the hit that Marvel and Square Enix hoped it would be but there are still a number of people keeping up with the game. For those who are still enjoying the fun it has to offer, a new version of Thor inspired by "Infinity War" is now available in the game's item shop. At first glance, it looks to be quite faithful to that iteration of the character. It's still not going to be Chris Hemsworth providing the voice but at least the look is on point. Those interested can visit the game's marketplace by clicking here.
The comic book history of Jubilee
Cue the fireworks! Get to know Jubilee's #MarvelComics story, from teen mutant to vampire and more.
Marvel Comics put together a brief video that gives people an overview on the fan-favorite mutant Jubilee. Many people came to know the character in "X-Men: The Animated Series," but this video focuses very specifically on her comic book origins and history. So for those looking to learn a little bit more about the mutant in the yellow jacket and pink shades, here you go.
Moon Knight's Jake Lockley didn't have a suit
"Moon Knight" may have introduced a third personality in the form of Jake Lockley towards the end of the series, but Oscar Isaac's other alter ego didn't have a suit. At least not yet. In a recent interview with The Direct, the show's costume designer Meghan Kasperlik explained that they didn't get far enough to give Jake his own suit:
"No, there wasn't another [suit] for Jake. That was kept pretty hush-hush, Jake coming in at the end, so nobody had [that] little spoiler. But when he came everyone was really excited."
Both Marc Spector's main Moon Knight and Steven Grant's Mr. Knight had unique suits, so it stands to reason that Jake would as well. If (and at this point it's a relatively big if) a second season happens, we would likely get to see Jake suit up.
DC Page Punchers figures from McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys has revealed the first wave in a line based on DC Comics heroes they have dubbed Page Punchers. The lineup includes The Flash, Batman, Black Adam, and Superman. The figures are all based on specific iterations of the characters from the comics, with reprints of the comics included with the figures. All four of the figures are available for pre-order now and those interested can get all of the details by clicking here.
Naomi will not be getting a second season on The CW
The Arrowverse has just taken another big hit. As reported by Variety, "Naomi" has been canceled at The CW after just one season. The decision took almost no time at all as the finale only just recently aired. This means the decision had already been made before the show wrapped up its one and only season. This comes not long after both "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman" were also scrapped by the network. With "The Flash" expected to end next season as well, it seems that the Arrowverse may well be a thing of the past before we know it. And let's just say things probably aren't looking good for that "Gotham Knights" show either.
Meet Escapade, Marvel's new trans mutant
This June, meet Escapade, Marvel's newest mutant Super Hero in a 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' story by @charliejane, @ten_bandits, and @RoStein404!
Marvel Comics is bringing a brand new LGBTQIA+ superhero our way in the pages of "Marvel Voices: Pride" #1 in the form of Escapade (pictured above). Shela Sexton is the person behind the mutant and author Charlie Jane Anders co-created the character alongside artists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. So, who is Escapade exactly? Marvel offered the following description:
Escapade, whose real name is Shela Sexton, is a trans mutant who can instantaneously switch physical locations with another person or trade any specific physical or abstract attribute such as possessions, organizational status, skills, superhuman powers, and even situations! Escapade is only able to maintain the power for a few hours at a time a time and must be within seven feet of her target, and the more complex the switch, the higher the chance of a mishap.
"Marvel Voices: Pride" #1 hits shelves on June 22.
It appears Marvel has plans for Namor, time to speculate
The Illuminati made their MCU debut in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and the group assembled on screen didn't exactly match the group from the comics. One notable absence was Namor the Submariner, who has been rumored to appear in the MCU at some point in the not-too-distant future. Well, writer Michael Waldron revealed in speaking with Variety that they did indeed discuss including Namor in "Multiverse of Madness," but Marvel appears to have other plans for him. Waldron said:
"[We] talked about [Namor], because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati. But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so he didn't make his way in this particular movie."
Marvel got the rights back to Namor in 2016 and it's been heavily rumored that he will be showing up in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" later this year. Those rumors just became a whole lot more plausible.
New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness posters
Lastly, Marvel has released a pair of new posters for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" that are, to say the very least of it, quite stylish. Both Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange get some trippy imagery here that is very much in line with what viewers can expect from the film. Whether or not these will actually get prints that one can hang on their wall remains to be seen. But for now, maybe you can make them phone wallpapers or something.