A Deadpool Cameo Was Considered For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The premise of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (and it's all right there in the title) paved the way for lots of speculation as to what might actually happen in this movie. The possibilities were, quite literally, infinite. But Marvel Studios and director Sam Raimi also ran the risk of letting this devolve into a cameo festival. It was a delicate balance that needed to be struck. In attempting to find that balance, it has been revealed that a came from none other than Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool was at least considered.

The reveal comes from writer Michael Waldron, who recently spoke with Comicbook.com about his work on the MCU sequel. They asked him directly whether or not Deadpool was considered at any point in the process and Waldron actually gave a straight answer. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Yeah, we talked about it. I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would've been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn't feel like... It just didn't feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it."

Again, the possibilities of what could happen in a movie like this were enormous so, naturally, a lot of conversation about what to actually do probably took place. To that end, the notion of bringing Tom Cruise in to play a variant of Iron Man within the multiverse was at least thought about but, in the end, was never actually going to happen. This, however, seemed far more plausible given Reynolds' love for the character. Though it is tough to imagine where he would have fit into the movie as it exists.