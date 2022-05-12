Cha Cha Real Smooth Trailer: Dakota Johnson Stars In Cooper Raiff's Rom-Com Sundance Darling

You look up one day and realize that college is over, you've settled for a truly bad job, and you're going nowhere fast. Who among us can't relate to that exact sort of young adult ennui! Writer, director, and actor Cooper Raiff takes direct aim at this profound sense of listlessness with "Cha Cha Real Smooth," fresh off of receiving critical acclaim with his feature debut "Shithouse" in 2020.

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" already made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where /Film's Ben Pearson reviewed it in extremely positive terms:

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" might feel formulaic to those who have been tracking the evolution of the romantic comedy from its glossy '90s heyday to the more stripped-down, DIY iterations that have taken over in the last several years. But even if its archetypes might feel overly familiar, the formula works for a reason, and when anything is executed with such pure-hearted joy and affection for its characters, you can't help but smile.

Riding that wave of early buzz and since acquired by Apple TV+, the streaming studio has now released a new trailer for the indie rom-com that hopes to show why such positive reactions were well-earned. Based on the footage, "Cha Cha Real Smooth" certainly seems to have positioned itself as one of the year's leading contenders of low budget, feel-good, adult-oriented crowd-pleasers that we simply don't get nearly enough of these days. You can watch the trailer below.