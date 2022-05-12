David Duchovny Will Write, Direct, And Star In The Adaptation Of His Novel, Bucky F***ing Dent

In addition to being a talented actor, director, and everyone's first sci-fi TV imaginary boyfriend, David Duchovny is also a New York Times bestselling author whose novel "Bucky F****** Dent" is being adapted into a feature film. Duchovny will adapt his novel for the stage in addition to starring and directing. Duchovny is no stranger to directing, having helmed the feature film "House of D," and episodes of "The X-Files," Californication," "Aquarius," and the announced TV miniseries "Truly Like Lightning."

Set in 1978 New York City, "Bucky F****** Dent" is about a thirtysomething Ivy League grad named Ted Fullilove, aka Mr. Peanut, who moves back home with his dad Marty (Duchovny) after finding out he's been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Mr. Peanut is forced back into his childhood home and discovers that his father's illness seems to worsen every time the Red Sox lose a game. A gifted storyteller, Mr. Peanut enlists the help of a grief counselor to pull off an elaborate illusion to convince Marty that the Sox are on a winning streak, reversing the Curse of the Bambino and keeping Marty alive to see another day.

The film has been described as "an ode to the bond between father and son," as well as a love letter to the generations-old rivalry between Yankee fans and Red Sox fans. The title comes from the expression commonly used when real life Yankees player Bucky Dent hit an unexpected home run in a tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at the end of the 1978 regular season. According to the Macmillan publishers, "This tender, insightful, and hilarious story demonstrates how life truly belongs to the losers, and that the longshots are the ones worth betting on."