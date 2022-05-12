Montana Story Directors And Cast Talk Fighting With Nature And Building A Family [Interview]

How was it shooting for all of you guys at these gorgeous natural locations? That must have been a really nice respite from everything else going on.

Teague: Yeah, it was beautiful. We've talked a few times about just how being in Montana affected us in making the film. It really opened me up in a way that I wasn't expecting. Just the scenery is — not the scenery, but the environment, just being in that kind of massive, wide open ... you [Haley] put it really well: You said you can't hide there, which is kind of scary, but it's also really kind of nice if you're acting.

Richardson: Yeah, you couldn't hide there as actors. And also, Cal and Erin, being back home in that world, it's hard to hide how you're really feeling. There's something about Mother Nature that'll do that to you.

Siegel: I was just thinking that there's a lot of push and pull in the movie, there's a lot of dualities that are playing off each other. I hadn't really thought about this before, but Montana was ridiculously beautiful and being there, everything that Haley and Owen were saying is really true. But we got hit by a lot of really bad weather and a lot of wind, really harsh wind, that we weren't really fully expecting, which we really loved in the movie. So the place itself was a kind of push and pull too, because it went back and forth between being both kind of an idol and also something to endure and I think that was interesting.

Richardson: That's so poetic. What you just said.

Teague: The first weekend I was up there, it was like 72 degrees during the day, Fahrenheit, it was great. You could wear a T-shirt outside. Then literally the next week, it was 10 inches of snow.

Richardson: Owen and I literally had to hug constantly...

Teague: Cuddle, like penguins...

Richardson: Literally, never been closer to a human. And then the second they would say, "Action!" we would just hug one more second and then do the scene.

Teague: "Okay, okay, and alright, now we're going."

Richardson: Yeah, and that was with coats and heaters and everything else.

I'm from Buffalo, so I know something about that.

Richardson: I'm from Phoenix, Arizona. So I was not prepared.

Teague: And I'm from Florida, so I was also not prepared. [laughs]

McGehee: The airport scene at the end of the movie was written as a scene that took place at the curb at the airport. And we actually, the last minute had to move most of the scene inside the car because it was zero degrees outside.