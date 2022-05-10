Shining Vale Gets A Season 2 Renewal At Starz

Kathryn Busby, Starz's president of original programming, shared a statement on the renewal:

"'Shining Vale' is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood. We're thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic-dropping blend of horror and comedy."

The show's first season ended with a twisty finale that made its "The Shining" overtones more apparent than ever. If you haven't seen it yet (it's not on a major streamer yet, after all), skip these next two paragraphs. The episode takes a surreal turn when the demon Rosemary (Sorvino) appears to become indistinguishable from Pat, and Pat offs her entire family one at a time in an over-the-top murder scene that's somehow hilarious.

By the episode's end, though, it seems like this — and much of the season — was all in Pat's head, and her daughter ends up committing her, standing by to witness her mental illness just as Pat had to with her own mother. Except, in a twist on a twist, an old-timey photo featuring Rosemary reveals the family's new house was actually once the Shining Vale Home For Hysterical Women.

Astrof commented on the cliffhanger in his statement about the renewal, saying he and Horgan are "thrilled to tell the next chapters of the story, especially after the way we ended season one." Astrof promises that he looks forward to "the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two."

"Shining Vale" season one is available on Starz. The second season has not set a premiere date as of yet.