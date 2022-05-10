Stranger Things Season 4's Big Bad Is A 'Wink To The Great Horror Baddies Of The Past'

We're tiptoeing ever closer to "Stranger Things" season 4 (because we don't want to let Vecna know we're here), and today we're learning that a certain creepy skull-headed character is connected to some past horror creatures. If you've seen the trailer, you know that the big bad for this season is Vecna, the creature who is speaking at the beginning and the end, and whose shriveled face and body we see at the end of the trailer. He tells us, "You've broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end. It's time. You have lost."

Vecna in the series is based on the character of the same name in the board game "Dungeons & Dragons," a pattern from earlier seasons with the Demogorgon and other creatures. "D&D" is such a big part of "Stranger Things," so it's no surprise.

Joe Quinn ("Game of Thrones") plays Eddie Munson, a metalhead (meaning that I'm automatically a fan), and the leader of the Hellfire Club, the "D&D" gang with Mike and Dustin. Quinn spoke to EW about the new season and gave us all a tease about the creepy things we're going to see. He describes the supernatural threat in Hawkins as, "David Cronenberg genre horror and 'Scooby-Doo." Though he can't give details, he did say,

"The big threat in this season is a real wink to the great horror baddies of the past. I think people will really respond to it."

They'd better at $30 million an episode, at a time when Netflix is having some financial issues.