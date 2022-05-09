Halle Berry To Star In Alexandre Aja's Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

According to the synopsis, the film will follow "a mother and her twin sons who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years. When one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the family's sacred bond is broken and it becomes a fight for survival." Sounds very twisty and turny. Just because we're talking about a mother with twin sons, my mind immediately goes to "Goodnight Mommy," and considering Aja was also the director behind the new French extremity movie "High Tension," I'm sure the psychological thrills in this film will be off the charts.

Since "Mother Land" is still in the very early stages, there isn't a lot to report on in terms of who will be acting alongside Berry or who else will be joining the production. Lionsgate will be launching the sale of the film at the Cannes market, and if it's snapped up as quickly as everyone involved hopes it is, it sounds like it will go into production next year.

So we have a ways to go before we're living in the thriller comeback era that I possibly made up in my head. Still, I'm excited to see what Aja and Berry concoct together, and I'm certain that it will be deeply messed up in all the right ways.