Daily Podcast: Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Spoiler Discussion

Witney: "But wasn't Doctor Strange supposed to be suffering right now? Wasn't the opening of his third eye meant to denote that he had gone too far this time? That he was now infected with the stink of wickedness, and has to contend with the fact that he now may be a demonic entity? Wasn't his monkeying with the Darkhold supposed to have ... consequences? After multiple films of Doctor Strange making bad decisions and allowing himself to commit increasingly extreme acts in times of desperation, Doctor Strange was suppose to finally be facing the music. One can only possess corpses and split reality open so many times before one must pay the piper."