Daily Podcast: Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Spoiler Discussion

On the May 9, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."
- Ryan: Doctor Strange Kicks Off The Summer Box Office With A Bigger Than Expected Bang
Will it have a sharp incline?
In The Spoiler Room: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
Brief Reactions
PG-13? Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is The Most Gruesome Marvel Movie Yet
- Too Sam Raimi or not enough?
- Valerie's The Strangest Moments In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Strange and America go universe-hopping
America sees a bee, yeets her moms into another universe
Doctor(s) Strange fight with musical notes
Zombie Strange's coat of many demons
- The Illuminati
Surprising that there weren't more
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Takes A Hatchet To The Cameo Craze
Let's Break Down The Illuminati In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Mordo as Sorcerer Supreme
Professor Charles Xavier
Captain Carter (Peggy Carter)
Captain Marvel (Maria Rambeau)
Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)
Black Bolt (Blackagar Bolton)
Does A Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cameo Confirm Casting For A Future Marvel Franchise?
Wandas Arc – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Totally Betrays Wanda's Character Arc In WandaVision
Doctor Strange's arc
America Chavez?
- Credit scene 1: Charlize Theron as Clea
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Credits Scenes Explained: An Eye Opener
- Why The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Mid-Credits Scene Undercuts The Ending
Witney: "But wasn't Doctor Strange supposed to be suffering right now? Wasn't the opening of his third eye meant to denote that he had gone too far this time? That he was now infected with the stink of wickedness, and has to contend with the fact that he now may be a demonic entity? Wasn't his monkeying with the Darkhold supposed to have ... consequences? After multiple films of Doctor Strange making bad decisions and allowing himself to commit increasingly extreme acts in times of desperation, Doctor Strange was suppose to finally be facing the music. One can only possess corpses and split reality open so many times before one must pay the piper."
-
Credit scene 2: Bruce Campbell's cameo: Doctor Strange Didn't Need To Do Pizza Poppa Like That
- What Does The End Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Mean For The Future Of The MCU?
- America Chavez
Will she find her parents?
Doctor Strange
Wong
- Scarlet Witch
- The multiverse
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Finally Gives The MCU An Official Designation
Does phase 4 of the MCU not have a plan?
- America Chavez
