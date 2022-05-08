ABC Cancels Queens And Promised Land After One Season Each

Two critically acclaimed ABC dramas, "Queens" and "Promised Land," are on the chopping block after seeing their ratings slip in their first season. Both shows hold a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and were still north of a million viewers per episode, but the network has opted not to renew them.

Created by Zahir McGhee, "Queens" debuted to much fanfare last October, thanks in part to the appeal of its cast. The show featured Eve J. Cooper and Brandy Norwood, who achieved fame as the mononymous hip-hop and R&B stars Eve and Brandy in the 1990s. In "Queens," they starred with Naturi Naughton (of the real-life girl group 3LW) and Nadine Velazquez as members of a fictional music group called Nasty Bitches, which also topped the charts and made them the queens of hip-hop in the '90s. When the show begins, the characters are now older and have been out of the music game for a long time, but the chance to reunite and perform at the BET Awards brings them back together.

According to Deadline, "Queens" premiered with over 1.75 million viewers, but it struggled to maintain a hold over its time slot, with other shows consistently beating it in the ratings on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eve took a maternity leave from the show, but after the season 1 finale in February of this year, Brandy sounded very open to a return, saying: