Danny Elfman's Score For Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Is Finally Coming To Vinyl

Elfman also scored "Spider-Man 2" but did not return for "Spider-Man 3" due to interpersonal issues between he and Raimi. Fortunately, the two made amends at some point with the two reuniting for 2013's "Oz the Great and Powerful" and again for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." For those interested, the Dashboard Confessional EP for "Spider-Man 2" is already on vinyl and has been for years, in case all of this "Spider-Man" music talk has you itching to scream-sing "Vindicated." No, I did not just Google that information for my own wants and desires, why do you ask?

According to Sony Music Soundtracks on Twitter, the "Spider-Man" score will be available on 180-gram black, gold, or silver vinyl, safely nestled inside a soft-touch gatefold jacket with spot gloss, a poster insert, and a printed sleeve containing original film photography. The limited edition silver and gold variants will also feature silver and gold-foil lettering on the front cover, and are limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies in the U.S. The black vinyl sells for $29.98 while the silver and gold variants go for $34.98. The score is available to purchase through Amazon but will not ship until December, just in time for the holiday season.