Moon Knight Funko POPs Line-Up Adds Scarlet Scarab And A Couple Of Egyptian Gods

The next post on Instagram gives us a look at the Temple of Khonshu Statue and the Ammit Funko. Khonshu is a Jumbo Size Pop! figure, but I don't believe Ammit is. It's hard to tell from the positions of the figures. Considering that final battle where she grows large after eating the souls she condemned for pre-crime, she probably should be. The figures are really cool, and according to the post, available for pre-order today on Target.com. Here's what it says: "Make the Gods a part of your collection with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight – Temple of Khonshu Statue and Ammit! Pre-orders will be available today across a variety of retailers! Click the link in our stories!"

Now, about that pre-order. The post says you can get to the link through their Insta-story, but I clicked it, and it just takes you to the Funko page on Target's site. No place on there did I find the actual figures, and I searched for a long time. I looked at the post and I'm not alone. The commenters are saying the same. Hopefully, that's resolved soon, because I want these mini-Gods!

The Khonshu statue is so cool-looking and even has the foot position of many ancient Egyptian statues. Ammit looks less menacing than she does on the show, and she has her headwrap and braids, as well as broken mummy wrappings on her face.

"Moon Knight" is currently streaming on Disney+.