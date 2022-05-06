Elizabeth Olsen Felt The Classic Scarlet Witch Costume In WandaVision Was Silly And Perfect
Remember when Cyclops made a crack about Wolverine preferring to wear yellow spandex in 2000's "X-Men" movie? Joking about the impractical nature of most superhero attire has become more of a cliche in comic book films since then, but it doesn't make it any less true. Really, it's a testament to the skilled costume designers who work on Marvel and DC's movies that they've found ways to not only realize some of the more ridiculous super-suits out there in live-action, but also make them pretty darn snazzy-looking.
Then there are cases like Wanda Maximoff, whose classic Scarlet Witch costume has always been a little too impractical to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as a thing Wanda would actually wear into battle. It's why it was so much fun when the series "WandaVision" finally found a legitimate excuse to put Wanda in her infamous outfit — by making it part of a deliberately silly couple's costume that she and a decidedly grumpy Vision wore to take their sons trick-or-treating in Westview.
Speaking in a Twitter Q&A to promote her return as the Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Olsen clarified that it wasn't entirely her idea to wear Wanda's classic getup as a Halloween costume on the show:
"Well, it was really a conversation. We were saying, 'Should we do this or should we do that?' And I really thought we had to go with the classic [Scarlet Witch costume], and I'm really grateful we did."
'I just knew the fans would be so excited'
Since her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (not counting her post-credits cameo a year earlier in "Captain America: The Winter Solider"), Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch costume has undergone a number of minor-but-noticeable changes. It all culminated with "WandaVision," which ended with Wanda getting a fresh outfit that paid homage to her classic super-suit, even fitting her with a headpiece. Still, Elizabeth Olsen said she was happy she got to wear the character's old-school duds first, complete with a bright red cape and pink tights:
"It felt so silly and goofy and perfect, and I just knew the fans would be so excited. And that Vision was also in his classic costume, I really loved getting to film that episode the whole time in that outfit."
Sadly, as fun as it would be to watch Wanda try to save the day and/or terrorize people in her classic comic book costume, that's not the case in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Nor, for that matter, did "Multiverse of Madness" director Sam Raimi toss in a scene where an evil Scarlet Witch variant jazz dances her way down the streets of New York City. (Hey, no movie is perfect.) That being said, if you dug Wanda's new gear from the end of "WandaVision," you'll certainly be happy to see her back in that outfit in the film.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now playing in theaters.