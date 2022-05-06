Elizabeth Olsen Felt The Classic Scarlet Witch Costume In WandaVision Was Silly And Perfect

Remember when Cyclops made a crack about Wolverine preferring to wear yellow spandex in 2000's "X-Men" movie? Joking about the impractical nature of most superhero attire has become more of a cliche in comic book films since then, but it doesn't make it any less true. Really, it's a testament to the skilled costume designers who work on Marvel and DC's movies that they've found ways to not only realize some of the more ridiculous super-suits out there in live-action, but also make them pretty darn snazzy-looking.

Then there are cases like Wanda Maximoff, whose classic Scarlet Witch costume has always been a little too impractical to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as a thing Wanda would actually wear into battle. It's why it was so much fun when the series "WandaVision" finally found a legitimate excuse to put Wanda in her infamous outfit — by making it part of a deliberately silly couple's costume that she and a decidedly grumpy Vision wore to take their sons trick-or-treating in Westview.

Speaking in a Twitter Q&A to promote her return as the Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Olsen clarified that it wasn't entirely her idea to wear Wanda's classic getup as a Halloween costume on the show: