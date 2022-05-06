Lorne Michaels Wanted To Remake The Graduate With Mike Myers

A remake of "The Graduate" starring Mike Myers: can you picture it? "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels apparently could. According to Myers, Michaels offered him the starring role in just such a movie, though Myers turned it down and it obviously never came to fruition.

Myers is out making the promotional rounds right now for his new Netflix series, "The Pentaverate," which sees him playing multiple characters in a throwback to his Austin Powers days. It's been a hot minute (really, a decade-plus) since we saw Myers take on a live-action starring role like this. Since "The Love Guru" in 2008, Myers has mostly popped up in cameos or supporting roles, such as "Inglourious Basterds" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," the latter of which winked at his association with the title song through "Wayne's World." Michaels was not in favor of that song; he wanted Wayne and his buddy Garth (Dana Carvey) to be head-banging to Guns N' Roses instead.

This is one of the behind-the-scenes stories that came out of Myers' recent appearance at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival (per The AV Club). The other story involves Michaels courting Myers as the star of a "Graduate" remake. Myers said:

"He pitched me a movie. 'I want you to do a remake of The Graduate.' And I said, 'I don't think that's a good idea.' He said, 'I just offered you a f****** movie!'"

Myers then told him, "The Graduate doesn't need to be remade. A little man should not stand in a great man's shoes. It's a perfect film."