Anthony Masi Wants To Make The Horror Board Games You Never Had Growing Up [Interview]

Masi is a veteran of the horror industry. His career as a horror filmmaker began in 2003 when he helped throw Halloween Returns to Haddonfield, a convention celebrating 25 years of "Halloween" movies. When the footage from that event led to a film highlighting the franchise, Masi soon carved out a niche for himself as a horror documentarian, producing retrospectives on franchises like "Psycho," "Hellraiser," and "Paranormal Activity" films. This work eventually caused him to meet the creators of "Silent Night, Deadly Night," who invited him to join the team.

"I'm producing the remake of 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' with the original executive producers, Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead," he explains. For many designers, securing the rights to a project can be difficult; for Masi, it was just a matter of keeping up with the original producers. Schneid was building out the merchandise for the original film — including a pop-up book where the killer from the original movie jumps out at the reader — and he asked Masi to explore a board game tie-in.

When the time came to sit down and design the game, Masi drew on an unlikely source of inspiration: his long-standing career as a professional magician. Under the stage name Anthony Asimov, Masi has maintained a successful career in the world of magic, even appearing on a 2016 segment of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." "In magic, say I want to make something disappear," Masi explains. "I have to start with the end result." By taking this same approach to board game design, Masi started with the endgame experience of his players and built both the mechanics and the narrative elements backward from the finish.

As he launched his new venture, Masi also taught himself the theory of play. While he approached board game design as a relative outsider — he readily admits he had not played many games in recent years — he immersed himself in YouTube videos and books on game design. Throughout the process, he remained rooted in the desire to create the best childhood game you never had. "I wanted to create a game that felt like it came out in 1984," he explains. "We also want people to learn it quickly. We want to establish a new holiday tradition — you want to play this game on Christmas."