Mission: Impossible Vinyl Soundtracks Giveaway: Win Mondo's M:I Volume 1 Soundtracks & Slipcase

It's been far too long since we last saw Tom Cruise do dangerous stunts on an enormous screen but luckily, he's heading back to theaters soon with two biggies on the way. First there's Top Gun: Maverick," a followup to his classic '80s film, then comes the latest entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise, 2023's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1." The anticipation for his latest race against time is certainly a lot to bear but in the meantime, fans can always sit back and relax to the nail-biting pressure of an epic Mission: Impossible score. Particularly, the one that Michael Giacchino crafted for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, a movie celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Mondo is giving "Ghost Protocol" the double LP treatment with limited-edition "sand storm" colored vinyl, along with an exclusive slipcase to house the first four M:I soundtracks. They've dubbed this "Volume 1," a promising hint that a second will follow with the release of the eighth movie in the franchise. This isn't just a celebration of the movie that swept theaters over a decade ago and gave Time Cruise's career new life — it's also the perfect way to gear up for the Tom Cruise-issance. And if you're already vibrating with excitement at this possibility, then boy, does /Film have just the opportunity for you.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, isn't nearly as daunting as whatever death-defying madness Tom Cruise took on to star in this movie (not to mention the four that followed). You won't be required to leap from rooftops, scale the tallest building in the world, or even face off Henry Cavill in a bathroom (sorry). If you're dying to get your hands on the majesty of this new vinyl release, all you have to do is enter a very straightforward giveaway and cross your fingers for success.