Ozark Showrunner Chris Mundy Leaves The Door Open For Possible Spin-Offs

Now, if you've already seen the ending of "Ozark," I know exactly what you're thinking — "Ozark" spinoff? Who the hell is left?! The Byrdes arrived to the Ozarks and brought chaos with them. When at least they departed in "A Hard Way To Go," they didn't leave very much in their wake. They managed to take down most of their enemies across the seasons, accidentally led to the downfall of various allies, and by the end, it kinda feels like the community population is starting to dwindle. They've buried pastors, sheriffs, and innocent locals alike. One possibility would be for a spinoff focusing on the community they leave behind, but other than Rachel and the kindly funeral director (whose business must be booming), there wouldn't be too much to delve into.

The obvious spinoff route for this show was always Ruth Langmore, arguably the show's most compelling (and tortured) character. Ruth was a criminal long before the Byrdes sunk their talons in, but her life changes drastically under Marty's tutelage. By the later seasons, she begins to break free from both her past and the Byrde family, as she considers ways to build something of her own. The prospect of seeing where Ruth goes from there — with her wit, criminal experience, and complex moral compass — was always a point of fascination. As she takes over the Missouri Belle in the final season and starts construction on a house, she's well on her way to becoming a legitimate power in the Ozarks. Plus, she starts moving forward from the ghosts of her past with her cousin Three and what the show hints is a budding relationships with (of all people) Frank Cosgrove Jr. (Joseph Sikora). When Sikora spoke to EW about season 4, he hinted at this possibility himself, noting the evolution of their character dynamic.

"Him and Ruth, I mean, do I sense a spin-off there? There's some love growing in the air. Let's see if Frank Jr. survives the season first."

Turns out Frank Jr wasn't the only one to worry about. The "Ozark" finale rendered this route impossible with Ruth's tragic death. With Ruth out of the picture, what's left? Maybe a slapstick comedy about the trials and tribulations of Baby Zeke, as the infant is passed from one insane tragedy to the next. Or an exceptionally bleak look at what Rachel will do next, weighed down by the guilt of a murder and being tied to a criminal enterprise without Ruth by her side. The Byrdes have some compelling prospects themselves — they get to go on and be midwestern royalty, now that they're out of the cartel business and back in Chicago. A sequel series could see Wendy navigating politics like the cutthroat shark we know her to be — but if we stick with the Byrde family, it wouldn't really be a spinoff. And anyway, their story has such a perfect final shot (pun intended) that a follow-up could dull the impact. But consider this — what if instead of flashing forward, "Ozark" delves into the past?