Clips Round-Up: Tiffany Haddish Struggles In Comedy Confessions Trailer & More! [Exclusive]
In this edition:
- Comedy Confessions
- Pagan Peak Season 2
- The Ravine
- Bloody Oranges
Comedy Confessions trailer
Omnibus Entertainment has provided us with the exclusive trailer for "Comedy Confessions," a powerful never-before-released documentary from 2018 that takes audiences on a journey into the lives of three struggling comedians who have decided to pursue their dreams of careers in stand-up comedy despite the harsh realities of being homeless. The star? None other than current comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Night School"). The film premieres via digital platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu) this Friday, May 6, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
There are over 58,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County, and on any given night, there are over 550,000 homeless people in America. Here are three of their stories, told in their own words. "Comedy Confessions" takes you on a journey into the lives of three struggling comedians who have decided to pursue their dreams of careers in stand-up comedy despite the harsh realities of being homeless. For these comedians, their cars are lifesavers providing safety and shelter at night and transportation to auditions and performances during the day. Their daily struggle to avoid sleeping on the street is startlingly juxtaposed with the extravagant wealth of the opulent mansions they park in front of at night. One of them, Tiffany Haddish will achieve her dreams to become a true Hollywood movie star, the other two, Doc Jones and Steve Lolli find the lure of the spotlight takes an unforgiving toll on their hopes and ambitions. This honest and touching movie is told in their own words revealing the passions, dedication and pains that drive them.
Pagan Peak season 2 trailer
We have another debut trailer this week from our pals at the streamer Topic for the second season of the Austrian/German crime thriller "Pagan Peak (Der Pass)." Inspired by the Swedish/Danish crime thriller "The Bridge," the "Pagan Peak" season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Topic in the U.S. and Canada beginning May 12, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
When the first female body is found, propped up like a hunting trophy, the police fear yet another serial killer in the border region between Germany and Austria. Meanwhile, our Austro-German investigator duo is unfit for duty: Ellie is struggling in the face of trauma, and the attempt on Gedeon's life forces his early retirement. A new junior officer, Yela Antic, is on the case, but she isn't able to complete it alone. As Ellie and Gedeon are forced to team up alongside Yela on this deeply unique investigation, they begin to see each other in a way neither could have imagined: as potential adversaries.
The Ravine
Next up we have a clip from the thriller "The Ravine," which is set to open in select theaters as well as on digital and on demand this Friday, May 6, 2022. In this scene, Mitch (Eric Dane) and Carolyn (Teri Polo) cope with their friend's death in vastly different ways.
Here is the official synopsis:
When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. Inspired by true events, this haunting thriller stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, and Leslie Uggams.
Bloody Oranges
Finally we have a clip from the French dark comedy "Bloody Oranges," which screened as a Cannes 2021 Midnight Film as well as at Fantastic Fest and Colcoa. Directed by Jean-Christophe Meurisse, the film is now available on VOD.
Here is the official synopsis:
"Bloody Oranges" follows a retired couple who enter a dance contest, a corrupt politician, a girl eager to lose her virginity, and a young lawyer obsessed with social status – a seemingly benign look into these daily lives goes haywire in this shocking black comedy.