Clips Round-Up: Tiffany Haddish Struggles In Comedy Confessions Trailer & More! [Exclusive]

Omnibus Entertainment has provided us with the exclusive trailer for "Comedy Confessions," a powerful never-before-released documentary from 2018 that takes audiences on a journey into the lives of three struggling comedians who have decided to pursue their dreams of careers in stand-up comedy despite the harsh realities of being homeless. The star? None other than current comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Night School"). The film premieres via digital platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu) this Friday, May 6, 2022.

Here is the official synopsis: