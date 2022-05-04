Don Cheadle And Adam Scott Team To Produce Voter Suppression TV Drama Quitman 10+2

Though it happened well over a decade ago, the story behind Quitman may sound especially familiar because of how prescient it remains in the political landscape of both Georgia and America overall. The city of Quitman Georgia made national headlines in 2010 when a crew known as The Quitman 10+2 were arrested and charged with 120 separate felonies, under the guise of voter fraud. They were Black activists and politicians who upset white-dominated power structures by winning an election in the deep south. Their arrests — set in motion by the recently elected Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp — were used to make an example of them. Mugshots of the 12 Black activists in orange jumpsuits circulated in newspapers, local TV and eventually made their way to Fox News with little context other than "arrests made in a voter fraud case." This perceived threat of voter fraud spurred Republican anger and elevated Kemp's profile in the GOP, propelling him through a 2018 governorship race against Stacey Abrams.

As Kemp and Abrams are gearing up for a second showdown this year, the effects of the Quitman situation aren't difficult to see. The 2018 election was stained by voter suppression and various claims of fraud and since then, Abrams has spent years in advocacy work trying to combat the work of restrictive voting legislation that threatens the rights of non-white citizens. She even founded a voting rights organization, Fair Fight, which went a long way in boosting voter turnout and helping Joe Biden turn Georgie blue for the 2020 election.

All this to say that the events explored in this series won't be distant, but a reflection of America's present. Depending on the route they go, "Quitman 10+2" may end up having much in common with this year's "We Own This City," the HBO limited series that offers a grim look at American policing through a specific incident of systemic abuse in the 2015 Baltimore police department.