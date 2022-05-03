Vortex Director Gaspar Noé On Crying, Death, And Drugs [Interview]

I never have a passive reaction to your movies, so thank you for that.

Awesome. Thank you. Did you cry watching "Vortex?"

Yes. I appreciated you never tried to provide catharsis or anything to make an audience feel better.

I was asking because I feel it's very normal to cry. I made a melodrama and I wanted people to cry. But when people say, "No, I did not cry, but it touched me," I'm always scared by people who say, "I didn't cry."

I cry a lot in my life. I've been through similar situations and I know what it feels like having a mother with dementia. I know how much I cried when she died. You make a movie and you try to share some of your feelings, past feelings or whatever, and then when people say, "I didn't cry," I didn't succeed with my movie.

Maybe they'll think more about it and cry down the line, though.

It's one movie that I saw many years ago, but I couldn't stop thinking about it. It was "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days." I never had to deal with abortion myself. The portrayal of abortion in that movie, wow. I couldn't get rid of some scenes and images for years.

So, wanting an audience to cry, do you think about how you want an audience to react when you make a movie?

At least now, probably this movie seems like a more serious rollercoaster for an adult audience, but I like making movies, rollercoasters, to make people scream, cry, love, whatever. Mostly, my previous movies were all dealing with young characters. My audience was very young because I felt attracted to the subjects of the movie, a young drug dealer or a young wannabe filmmaker discovering passion in France with one, two girls. You can understand why a young audience would go to see those movies.

In this case, I wanted to do a movie that's always one of my movies, but with characters who would be much older than me. I'm very close to my father. I was extremely close to my mother too, who died eight years ago. For me, a hero or an antihero of a movie can be of any age. You can also make a movie with a four-year-old character. It will be as touching as a movie with an eighty-year-old character or 20-year-old character.

Despite the differences between "Vortex" and your past work, there are still many connections, right?

Yeah. Even the character of Dario Argento, who's a film critic in the movie, an 80-year-old film critic, he's an extension of the wannabe filmmaker character played by Karl Glusman in "Love." That's a guy studying cinema. Then at the end of that movie, he ended up having a baby with his neighbor instead of having a baby with his passionate love. Probably the character played by Karl Glusman could become the character played by Dario Argento years later, and the little baby in that movie "Love" could become the character of The Son in this movie, a 45-year-old junkie. There are some similarities.

Do you think about your filmography in a broader sense and what the body of work says?

I'm not careful about what my filmography is going to be. People who think of how the body of work is going to be exposed in a museum — the posterity for filmmakers is very different from the posterity for a painter. My father is a painter, and he's very worried about how his paintings are going to be shown after his death or during his lifetime.

In my case, nowadays, the VHS are not watchable anymore. Some people have DVD players, but it's going to disappear. Probably tomorrow, some big American company is going to buy all the rights of all my films through some French company that produced them. They're going to be put under the carpet because they're going to be shameful to be exposed. You don't know. Probably my whole body work is going to disappear in five years from now. You cannot tell how movies are going to be exposed in the future.

If your work got put away like that, how would you feel about it?

What can you do? At least you know that you do your best to expose your movies that are also not personal movies, they're collective movies, while you're alive. You can die at any moment and you have no control on what's going to happen next. I don't think the movies of today are going to survive like the novels or the paintings from the past. Even all these big filmmakers who made 20 movies, where do you see their prints? Probably at the French Cinematheque, there are some retrospectives, or the British BFI, but their movies wouldn't replay once over a period of 20 years. Mostly, the whole cinema is disappearing.

I talked to Monica Bellucci recently and, strangely enough, she said she hopes cinema survives.

Have you ever seen the new cut of "Irreversible?"

I haven't.

It's a straight cut, all chronological. It was released in Russia and Japan, in France, and in Germany. It came out as a double Blu-ray in England. If you can find the British Blu-ray, it has two versions. The new version for many people, it's more powerful in terms of emotion, because it's more sentimental. Also, it's more cruel because everything goes wrong at the end of the movie. When you see that movie, that new cut, the character of Monica becomes much more important. You can really tell how daring she was to do the movie. Try to grab a copy of the British Blu-ray of the "Irreversible" straight cut. You'll see, wow, the movie is even more shocking than the original one.