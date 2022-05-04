The Morning Watch: The Batman Honest Trailer, Weapons Of The Northman & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch "The Batman" Honest Trailer, taking aim at the first Gen-Z Batman, complete with influencer villains, and a hometown that is about to be under water. Plus, listen to an archaeologist and Viking expert explain all the historical layers of the weapons in Robert Eggers' "The Northman." And finally, take a much needed break from the world by watching "Grace & Frankie" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin test their knowledge of each other with a delightful quiz.