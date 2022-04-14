Grace And Frankie Season 7B Trailer: Together 'Til The End

We'll all get to see how it ends for Grace, Frankie, and their families when the second half of the final season drops on Netflix on April 29, but the above trailer gives us some pretty good clues. We see Grace and Frankie's ex-husbands, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston), quite a bit, so they're still playing a huge part in their ex-wives' lives. We also get glimpses of their kids: Mallory (Brooklyn Decker), Brianna (June Diane Raphael), Bud (Baron Vaughn), and Coyote (Ethan Embry), who all seem like they're doing pretty well. The series has always balanced difficult topics with joy and laughter, and the trailer does the same, reminding us that the ladies will eventually be separated when the Grim Reaper comes knocking. That is, of course, unless they decide to do a "Thelma & Louise"-style suicide pact or something, which Frankie is open to but Grace declines.

"Grace and Frankie" has spent its seven seasons reminding us that people can fall in love, make new friends, have great sex, and laugh a lot well into their senior years. It's a celebration of a friendship that began in unusual circumstances and bloomed into something truly inspirational. The two are a perfect odd couple, with Grace's uptight neuroses and Frankie's free-spirited nature forcing them to grow and change for one another. The series may be ending, but in our hearts, their friendship is forever.

"Grace and Frankie" returns for the second half of its final season on April 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.